AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday. The stock traded as high as $30.58 and last traded at $30.45, with a volume of 39105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AB Volvo (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.31.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

