Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Keppel REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Keppel REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT Stock Down 10.1 %

Keppel REIT Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

(Get Free Report)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.