Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

