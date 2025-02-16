Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Rises By 36.6%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. 382,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.