Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Rises By 36.6%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the January 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.16. 382,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.54. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $58.79 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF
