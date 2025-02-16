Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shengfeng Development Price Performance
Shares of Shengfeng Development stock remained flat at $1.01 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,058. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Shengfeng Development has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $2.23.
About Shengfeng Development
