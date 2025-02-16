Opes Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,179 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

