Apparel Stocks To Watch Now – February 13th

Costco Wholesale, PDD, Berkshire Hathaway, MGO Global, Walmart, Affirm, and Target are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks refer to individual company shares or investments in the clothing and fashion industry. This sector includes companies that design, manufacture, and sell clothing, footwear, accessories, and related products, making apparel stocks a subset of the retail sector. Investors may analyze apparel stocks based on factors such as consumer trends, brand performance, and overall economic conditions to make informed investment decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $9.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,074.30. 584,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,875. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,074.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $966.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $919.48. The firm has a market cap of $476.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,734,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,964,130. The firm has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18. PDD has a one year low of $88.01 and a one year high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $475.35. The stock had a trading volume of 853,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,858. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $393.55 and a 12-month high of $491.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $460.76 and its 200 day moving average is $458.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

MGO Global (MGOL)

MGO Global, Inc. operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

NASDAQ:MGOL traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.73. 473,641,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,148,891. MGO Global has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $2.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 7.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.90. 3,207,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,633,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $104.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $834.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Affirm (AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

AFRM traded up $2.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,320,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,693,715. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.18 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,924,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,441. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. Target has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.44.

