SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 million. SolarBank had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

Shares of SolarBank stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. SolarBank has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SolarBank in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

