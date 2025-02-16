Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 485 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $389.58 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

