SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 910,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,583. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWater Technology news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 7,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $71,944.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,806,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,714,067.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,665,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,981,000 after buying an additional 658,431 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,113,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 586,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

