Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 795.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 1,673.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Security National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

Security National Financial Price Performance

Security National Financial stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 31,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.10. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.59.

About Security National Financial



Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

