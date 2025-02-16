Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $185.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.9% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $185,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $45.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

