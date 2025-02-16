Copperleaf Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Copperleaf Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,688 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,789,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.7% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 1,045,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,533,000 after purchasing an additional 851,884 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,075,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,612,000 after purchasing an additional 709,409 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 2,753,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,139,000 after purchasing an additional 683,915 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $89.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

