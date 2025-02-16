Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 752 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $7,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 10,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $80.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

