Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Drops By 29.1%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SCBFF

Standard Chartered Trading Up 7.6 %

Standard Chartered Company Profile

OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.33. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.