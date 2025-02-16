Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Drops By 29.1%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.4 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
