Quantum Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total transaction of $10,467,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $451.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 885.78, a PEG ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $454.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

