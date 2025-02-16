American Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,014 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 318,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 609,950 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

