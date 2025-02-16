Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $560.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.60 and a fifty-two week high of $561.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

