L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 2,529 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,761,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,985,000 after purchasing an additional 121,974 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 163,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, Hofer & Associates. Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

