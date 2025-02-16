L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $89.40 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $94.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

