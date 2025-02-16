Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 241 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 727,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,459,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $453.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.13.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GEV opened at $367.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.74 and a 200-day moving average of $292.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.08. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.