Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,196,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This trade represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.90.

MSTR stock opened at $337.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $349.12 and its 200 day moving average is $261.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

