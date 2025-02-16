Lee Financial Co Sells 275 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lee Financial Co lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 365,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $245,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,354.12. This represents a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $150.60 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.14.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

