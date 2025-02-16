Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stake Trimmed by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR opened at $119.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a PE ratio of 627.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $120.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,755,242.88. The trade was a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $31,927,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,002.40. This represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock worth $642,660,729. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

