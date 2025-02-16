519 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Purchased by Roxbury Financial LLC

Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,333,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,439,000 after purchasing an additional 171,297 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 405,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $71.74.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.