Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,672 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock valued at $642,660,729 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $119.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.19, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

