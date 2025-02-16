Principal Securities Inc. Has $36.54 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.8% of Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Channel Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $302.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

