Invesco Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 344 ($4.33), with a volume of 21583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 344 ($4.33).

Invesco Asia Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £232.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 341.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 334.41.

Invesco Asia Trust (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Invesco Asia Trust had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 879.58%.

Invesco Asia Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco Asia Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Invesco Asia Trust’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Managed by Ian Hargreaves and Fiona Yang, the Company’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies. The Company aims to achieve growth in its Net Asset Value (NAV) in excess of the Benchmark Index, the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index (total return, net of withholding tax, in sterling terms).

Featured Stories

