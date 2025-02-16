NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 15th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 55.4% per year over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SRV opened at $47.43 on Friday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $50.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45.

Insider Activity

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

In other news, insider Jerry V. Swank sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $170,991.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $305,361.33. This trade represents a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John Alban sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $48,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 968 shares of company stock worth $40,462 in the last ninety days.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

