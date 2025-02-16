Retail Stocks To Consider – February 13th

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Upstart, and Vertiv are the seven Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the buying and selling of consumer goods directly to individual customers. These stocks are influenced by factors such as consumer spending habits, economic conditions, and industry trends, making them a popular choice for investors looking to capitalize on retail market performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $14.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $350.80. 65,245,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,900,742. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $407.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.44.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $4.57 on Thursday, reaching $241.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,678,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,681,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT remained flat at $409.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 9,862,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,787,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $385.58 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $430.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.13.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $228.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,602,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,598,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $118.91. 26,298,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,081,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.50. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $68.36 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

UPST stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.45. 14,007,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,943. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $96.43.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $108.33. 10,558,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,305,829. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

