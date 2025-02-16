Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 179535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 71,806 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 14.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 287,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 189.6% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,551.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,430,000 after purchasing an additional 494,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 136.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

