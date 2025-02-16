Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Stock Price Down 13% – What’s Next?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 758,729,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 947% from the average session volume of 72,461,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

