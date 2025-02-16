Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Increases By 40.6%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,800 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 15th total of 454,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,388.0 days.
Kakaku.com Price Performance
OTCMKTS KKKUF remained flat at $16.00 during trading on Friday. Kakaku.com has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.
Kakaku.com Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kakaku.com
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.