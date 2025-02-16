Short Interest in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Increases By 41.8%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
HYDR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.
Global X Hydrogen ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF
Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Hydrogen ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.