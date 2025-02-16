Short Interest in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) Increases By 41.8%

Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

HYDR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 1.76. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $34.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

Get Global X Hydrogen ETF alerts:

Global X Hydrogen ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.0916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Hydrogen ETF

Global X Hydrogen ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF during the third quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Hydrogen ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.