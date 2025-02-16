Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (NASDAQ:FDIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 1,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 246,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 233,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70,520 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Stock Performance

FDIG stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 3.84. Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $43.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86.

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Crypto Industry and Digital Payments ETF (FDIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies related to cryptocurrency, blockchain technology, and digital payments processing, selected based on revenue derived from the relevant themes, and weighted by average daily trading volume.

