J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in RTX by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in RTX by 3.7% during the third quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $122.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.65. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $132.43.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.99%.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

