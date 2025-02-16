Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 711,411 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 214.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711,411 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 2.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $28,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.79 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

