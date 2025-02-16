Constant Guidance Financial LLC Acquires 110 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $6,553,958.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,562. This trade represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of HD opened at $409.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.91. The company has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.