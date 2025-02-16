Allworth Financial LP Acquires 12,080 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 343,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 168,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.14.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

