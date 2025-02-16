Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,919 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $124.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

