Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $21.37 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,253 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 140,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG opened at $146.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $109.63 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.20.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

