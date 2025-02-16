Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.3% of NYL Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 262,174 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 410,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,960 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

