Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 8,886 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dominion Energy worth $23,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.68%.

About Dominion Energy



Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

