Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 149 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,175 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 39,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,010.46. This trade represents a 48.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,716,927. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $7,785,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $172.23 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $148.90 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.