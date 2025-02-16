Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,038 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 175.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Linde by 108.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 784,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,086,000 after buying an additional 408,659 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Linde by 16.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 5.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $457.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $434.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.99. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $410.69 and a 1 year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.82.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,134.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $102,832.22. The trade was a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total transaction of $1,323,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,503 shares of company stock worth $4,306,843. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

