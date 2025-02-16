Little House Capital LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $65.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average of $72.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

