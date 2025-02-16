Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Short Interest Up 26.6% in January

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,721.7 days.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
RMSYF opened at $21.38 on Friday. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
