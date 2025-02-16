Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Short Interest Up 35.6% in January

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Pershing Square Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:PSHZF opened at $56.60 on Friday. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $42.26 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.24.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

