Little House Capital LLC Sells 3,696 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Little House Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.86. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

