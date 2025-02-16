Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 655,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 119,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day moving average of $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.